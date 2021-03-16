Jennifer Stewart (Lyrenmann)

Feb. 23, 1961—March 11, 2021

RACINE—Jennifer passed away on 3/11/21 with her loving family by her side. Born to Donald and Judith Lyrenmann, she graduated from J I Case High school in 1979. She started her journey in the Air Force and settled in Anchorage, making Alaska her home with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jim Stewart; her daughter, Sandy; son, Jeffrey; and her Grandson, Keyaun. Also survived by mother, Judith; brothers: John Lyrenmann, James Lyrenmann, Jeffrey (Amy) Lyrenmann; sister, Jeanne Lyrenmann; Father-in-law, James H. Stewart; and Brother-in-law Rick (Susan) Stewart; two special “daughters”: Jessica Walsh and Aime Geringer; and many others that called her “mom”.

She was proceeded in death by her father Donald Lyrenmann and Mother in law Charlotte A Stewart.