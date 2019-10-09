{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer S. Dickert

October 29, 1968—October 2, 2019

IXONIA—formerly of Racine—Jennifer S. Dickert, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019. Jennifer was born in Racine on October 29, 1968, daughter of Lee and Judith (nee: Maroda) Dickert.

Jenny was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1986”. For the past eight years, she was an award-winning Director of Global IT Operations, GE Healthcare, and previously as manager of technical services at Tushaus and vice president of technical services at Bedrock. She was recognized on Microsoft website as creator and author of “How To Build A Managed Service Solution Model For Your Business” in 2005. In her younger years, Jenny was the manager at the Chancery for many years and at Burger King and Ferraro’s Pizza. In her spare time, Jen loved cooking, and baking her famous Christmas candies and nuts. Above all, she loved her time with her family and her dogs, Charlie, Lou and Mack.

Jennifer will be dearly missed by her daughter whom she loved more than anything, Samantha Sargee; her mother, Judith Dickert; her siblings, Julie Dickert Mayhew, Tim (Susie) Dickert, Rebecca (Rick) Jackson, Rachel (Duncan) Cortez; nieces and nephews, Tim, Jake, Josie, Eli, Drew, Liam, Colin, Marissa, Christopher, Lucas, Lauren, John; aunts, uncles, a crazy bunch of cousins, other relatives, best friends Lisa and Wayne, and other dear friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Lee, brother Andrew, and her dog Mack.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 14, 2019 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 6:00 p.m. All are encouraged to wear casual bright clothing or Packer gear in honor of Jenny. Memorials to Jennifer’s daughter, Samantha Sargee, have been suggested.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments