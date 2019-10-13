October 29, 1968 – October 2, 2019
IXONIA – formerly of Racine – Jennifer S. Dickert, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 14, 2019 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 6:00 p.m. All are encouraged to wear casual bright clothing or Packer gear in honor of Jenny. Memorials to Jennifer’s daughter, Samantha Sargee, have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
You have free articles remaining.
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.