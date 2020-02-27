Jennifer Lynn Campeau
0 comments

Jennifer Lynn Campeau

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Lynn Campeau

MOUNT PLEASANT—Jennifer Lynn (nee Schafer) Campeau, 47, formally of Racine, went with angels on February 20, 2020, too soon.

To view Jennifer’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Campeau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News