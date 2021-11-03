 Skip to main content
Jennifer Lee Locke
RALEIGH, NC - Jennifer Lee Locke, age 45, passed away on October 28, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial is private for the family.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

