Jennifer Jean Diener, age 48, left this world to be with her dad in heaven on February 15, 2020, following complications from an automobile accident.

Interment will follow at Norway Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund to be used for scholarships for young women entering Law Enforcement have been suggested.