April 3, 1971 — February 15, 2020
Jennifer Jean Diener, age 48, left this world to be with her dad in heaven on February 15, 2020, following complications from an automobile accident.
A Memorial service will be held at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, on Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Pastors Kristie and Mark Jaramillo presiding.
Interment will follow at Norway Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund to be used for scholarships for young women entering Law Enforcement have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
