September 7, 1975—December 24, 2021

KANSASVILLE—Jennifer J. Guthman (nee Jones), 46, of Kansasville, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on September 7, 1975, she was the daughter of Jeffery and Carolyn Jones. Her life was spent in the Kansasville area and she worked as a cook for Burlington High School. She was active in 4-H and a member of Burlington Assembly Church. She enjoyed art, cake decorating, cooking, crafts and watching wrestling and baseball. She loved many things.

Jennifer is survived by her parents; daughters: Cheyenne (Mike) and Celeste; brother, Christopher; uncles: Raymond, Edward and Jim; along with many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her grandma and many aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank Jennifer’s friends and family, for their care and compassion during this time.

A funeral service for Jennifer will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

