Jennifer Cikel
Jennifer Cikel

Jennifer Cikel

Dec. 21, 1970—June 28, 2021

GREENBAY—Jennifer Cikel passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2021. She will always be remembered as a fun, caring and hilarious woman. She was the proud mother of Maria Rojas and Robert (Matteo) Rossmann. When she wasn’t working, she loved to spend time with the light of her life—her grandson, Messiah. Jennifer was a self proclaimed crazy cat lady and animal lover. She could turn anything into a song and brighten anyone’s day. She was preceded in death by her parents (Jeff and Kathy), grandparents (Edna/Emil and Robert/Eleanor) and longtime partner, Randy. She will be incredibly missed. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

