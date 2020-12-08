Jennie M. Venturini (Nee: DeRose)

May 9, 1921—December 3, 2020
RACINE—Jennie Marie Venturini, (Nee: DeRose) age 99, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
She was born in Racine, WI, May 9, 1921, daughter of the late Rosario and Maria (Nee: Imbrogno) DeRose.
She graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1939”. On January 20, 1962, she was united in marriage to Raymond Venturini who passed away in 1984. Jennie was employed by Rainfair Inc. for 52 years, retiring in 1990. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was active in the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the International Garment Union, the Vittoria Colonna, and the Johnson Park Women’s Golf League. In her younger years she also enjoyed bowling. Jennie was a devoted wife, sister, and aunt. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are siblings, Josephine (William) Chiappetta, Mary Jane Pillizzi, Roger (Georganne) DeRose; sister-in-law, Virginia DeRose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sisters, Olivia Lipari, Frances Scott; brothers, Richard DeRose, and Peter DeRose (infant); and brothers-in-laws, David Scott, Anthony Lipari, and Louis (Muzzy) Pillizzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 10, 2020, 12 pm, noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass, 11:00 am until noon. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jennie’s page, select service, and select live stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
The Family wishes to thank the dedicated staff, workers and all those involved with the Sisters of St. Rita’s and St. Monica’s Senior Living, for the great care provided to Jennie the past 8 Years. The Family also requests those planning to visit during visitation, that guidelines be followed, which include wearing of masks, social distancing, and no personal contact.
