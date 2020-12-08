Jennie M. Venturini (Nee: DeRose)

May 9, 1921—December 3, 2020

RACINE—Jennie Marie Venturini, (Nee: DeRose) age 99, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

She was born in Racine, WI, May 9, 1921, daughter of the late Rosario and Maria (Nee: Imbrogno) DeRose.

She graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1939”. On January 20, 1962, she was united in marriage to Raymond Venturini who passed away in 1984. Jennie was employed by Rainfair Inc. for 52 years, retiring in 1990. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was active in the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the International Garment Union, the Vittoria Colonna, and the Johnson Park Women’s Golf League. In her younger years she also enjoyed bowling. Jennie was a devoted wife, sister, and aunt. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are siblings, Josephine (William) Chiappetta, Mary Jane Pillizzi, Roger (Georganne) DeRose; sister-in-law, Virginia DeRose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sisters, Olivia Lipari, Frances Scott; brothers, Richard DeRose, and Peter DeRose (infant); and brothers-in-laws, David Scott, Anthony Lipari, and Louis (Muzzy) Pillizzi.