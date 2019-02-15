Try 1 month for 99¢
Jeffrey W. Perdzock

May 15, 1973—February 12, 2019

RAYMOND—Of Town of Raymond, called home to the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 45 years.

Beloved son of Clyde and Barb Perdzock. Brother of Lisa (Stacy) Burchell, Dan (Marcia) Perdzock, Lori Perdzock and Jenny (Steve) Waldron. Loving uncle of Dustin, Amber, Nicole, Nathan, Hannah, Brett, Max and Kyra. Great uncle to Carter, Kyliee, Kaiden and Kenna. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 13207 County Rd. G in Caledonia from 1PM until the time of Mass at 3PM. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Jeff was proud to have been the former owner of J.P. Construction Co. He was fun loving, hard working, and a genuine friend to many.

Special thanks to Dr. Potts, Dr. T., Tina, Peter and the caring staff in the ICU at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls. If so desired, memorials to the family appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

414-761-2750

Guest Book and Directions

www.heritagefuneral.com

