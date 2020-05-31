× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1953—2020

Mount Pleasant—Jeffrey T. Loken, 66, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on May 26, 2020, after a very heroic, five-year journey fighting melanoma cancer.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on July 29, 1953, son of the late Thomas Oswald and Shirley Mae (nee Lindmeyer) Loken. He graduated from J. I. Case High School in 1971.

On January 11, 1992, he married the love of his life and world-traveling partner, Dawn Quinn (nee Yohn) Loken at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

Jeff was a dedicated UAW Local 180 member and employee of CNH for 40 plus years, finally retiring January 1, 2012.

Jeff was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He appreciated camping and traveling the world, which lead him to see at least 24 different countries. He also enjoyed golfing and of course his two beloved puppies, Sophie and Stella. He was very involved in local politics and liked to follow world events. Above all, the most precious thing to him was spending time with his family and dear friends.