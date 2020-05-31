1953—2020
Mount Pleasant—Jeffrey T. Loken, 66, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on May 26, 2020, after a very heroic, five-year journey fighting melanoma cancer.
A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on July 29, 1953, son of the late Thomas Oswald and Shirley Mae (nee Lindmeyer) Loken. He graduated from J. I. Case High School in 1971.
On January 11, 1992, he married the love of his life and world-traveling partner, Dawn Quinn (nee Yohn) Loken at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
Jeff was a dedicated UAW Local 180 member and employee of CNH for 40 plus years, finally retiring January 1, 2012.
Jeff was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He appreciated camping and traveling the world, which lead him to see at least 24 different countries. He also enjoyed golfing and of course his two beloved puppies, Sophie and Stella. He was very involved in local politics and liked to follow world events. Above all, the most precious thing to him was spending time with his family and dear friends.
In addition to his wife, Dawn, Jeff is survived by his children: David Loken of Milwaukee, WI, Craig Loken (Bryana Perez) of Chicago, IL, Jerrod (Dana) Quinn of Sturtevant, WI, and Brandon (Mara) of Waterford, WI; grandchildren: Baylee, Kaia, Gavin, Brayden, Bentlyn Quinn and Baby Loken, due in November;
siblings: Steven (Vicky) Loken of Racine and Karen (Bill) Moore of Wilmington, NC; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Nancy Loken of Gilbert, AZ, Scott (Trudy) Yohn of Caledonia, WI, and Gail (Gary) McCauley of Mount Pleasant, WI; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also had numerous, very special friendships that he held very dear to his heart, both locally and around the world. Jeff was also preceded in death by his brother, Erik Loken; aunt, Louise Lindmeyer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Willene and Gilbert Yohn.
The family would like to add a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Amy Harker-Murray and the rest of the Oncology team along with the trial drug research team at Froedtert Medical College of Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society. The family is planning to have a small private service with a Celebration of Life to happen sometime this summer. Online memorials may be directed to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
He was the best husband, father, brother, and friend anyone could ask for. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53403
262-634-3361
