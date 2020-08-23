× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey St. Onge

1959 – 2020

MILWAUKEE – Jeffrey St. Onge of Oak Creek, 60, passed away from COVID-19 at Aurora South Shore Hospital in Cudahy on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Jeff was born on August 22, 1959 to Erwin F. and Marilyn L. (nee: Buechel) St. Onge.

Jeff is survived by his two beloved daughters, Kaitlyn and Taylor, who he was so proud of and loved dearly. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James K.; and the mother of his daughters, Debra St. Onge-Dekarske.

He loved to ride his Harley any chance that he could. He liked being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and birdwatching.

In keeping with Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

