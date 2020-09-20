August 22, 1959 – July 22, 2020
MILWAUKEE – Jeffrey St. Onge of Oak Creek, 60, passed away from COVID-19 at Aurora South Shore Hospital in Cudahy on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Jeff was born on August 22, 1959 to Erwin F. and Marilyn L. (nee: Buechel) St. Onge. He spent his career working as a Field Service Engineer. He was employed by Liebert corporation for 19 years, while working there he was able to earn his associate’s degree in Industrial Electronics making him eligible for a promotion to a Senior Engineer. He then went on to work for JT Packard and UPS Systems.
Jeff is survived by his two beloved daughters, Kaitlyn and Taylor, who he was so proud of and loved dearly. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James K.; and the mother of his daughters, Debra St. Onge-Dekarske.
He loved to ride his Harley any chance that he could. He liked being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and birdwatching.
In keeping with Jeff’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment service will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. We ask that face coverings be worn, and everyone practice social distancing.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
