Jeffrey S. Reitz

December 28, 1961—February 10, 2019

Jeffrey Scott Reitz, Age 57, passed away on February 10, 2019 while on vacation in Mexico.

Born December 28, 1961, he was the son of Aubert and Delores (nee Miller) Reitz. He attended school in Union Grove, Wisconsin. He started working at Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for 14 years, following up at the City of Racine Forestry Department, where he loved his job and his many co-workers.

Twenty-two years ago, he met and married his beautiful bride, Mary Schnitzler. He and Mary loved working on their small, but beautiful hobby farm. Jeff enjoyed his trips to Mexico, four-wheeling with his buddies and spending time with family. He was a great Papa and would give the shirt off his back to help someone. He would light up any room he walked into with his smile. He loved his mom’s cookies and the treats brought over from his neighbor, Pam. He was a great friend to all he came in contact with, and loved his dog, Buddy.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Delores Reitz; wife, Mary; step-daughter, Maquel (Trevor) Burbach; grandchildren, Marlo and Knoxli; brothers, Mark (Diane) Reitz, Shawn (Teri) Reitz; sisters, Robin (David) Carroll, Kim Collins-Reitz and Maggie (Richard) Smith; many nieces and nephews; and cousin Steve (Julie) Squires, who was more like a brother to Jeffrey. He was preceded in death by his father, Aubert Reitz and brother-in-law, Richard Smith.

The family would like to thank all of Jeff’s family and friends for their kind words in our time of grief. A special thank you to Jeff’s step-daughter, Maquel Burbach for her tireless work in bringing Jeffrey home from Mexico.

Services celebrating Jeff’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 3:30 PM to 6:15 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Amberg Cemetery in Amberg, Wisconsin.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

