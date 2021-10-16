March 15, 1979—October 10, 2021

RACINE—Jeffrey Ryan Peters, age 42 of Racine, found his peace on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Jeff was born in Racine on March 15, 1979, a son of Jeanne (nee Annis) Jurkiewicz and Joel Peters.

He attended Wilmot Elementary and was a graduate of Wilmot High School. He furthered his education at Gateway Technical college receiving his Firefighter and EMT certification.

His professional career began with the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department, serving as an EMT and Firefighter with the rank of Lieutenant. He then began his career with the Great Lakes Fire Department as a firefighter/E.M.T. holding the rank of Lieutenant. He truly valued his profession.

Jeff loved his family, especially his children. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, the Cubs, knitting, and crocheting. He also took pleasure in riding motorcycles, playing basketball, watching college basketball, longboarding, the beach, and surfing. What Jeff enjoyed mostly, however, was spending quality time with his children.