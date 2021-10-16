March 15, 1979—October 10, 2021
RACINE—Jeffrey Ryan Peters, age 42 of Racine, found his peace on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Jeff was born in Racine on March 15, 1979, a son of Jeanne (nee Annis) Jurkiewicz and Joel Peters.
He attended Wilmot Elementary and was a graduate of Wilmot High School. He furthered his education at Gateway Technical college receiving his Firefighter and EMT certification.
His professional career began with the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department, serving as an EMT and Firefighter with the rank of Lieutenant. He then began his career with the Great Lakes Fire Department as a firefighter/E.M.T. holding the rank of Lieutenant. He truly valued his profession.
Jeff loved his family, especially his children. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, the Cubs, knitting, and crocheting. He also took pleasure in riding motorcycles, playing basketball, watching college basketball, longboarding, the beach, and surfing. What Jeff enjoyed mostly, however, was spending quality time with his children.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Kristopher, Hayden, and Isabella Peters; his friend and mother to his children, Kimberly Peters; his mother, Jeanne (Daniel) Jurkiewicz; his brother Joseph (Shelby) Peters; his step siblings: Marc Jurkiewicz and Kathryn (Josh) James; his father, Joel Peters; his firehouse brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many dear friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by Bette Annis, Virginia Peters, Robert Annis, and Linda and Tony Somlai.
Funeral services for Jeff will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Sunday at the funeral home from 12:00 O’ Clock Noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to a fund set up to benefit his children has been created at Educator’s Credit Union.
