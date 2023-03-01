RACINE—Jeffrey R. Lui, 66, passed away at The Villa on Sunday, February 26, 2023, with his family by his side. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, March 5, 2023, for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will take place at 3:00 p.m.