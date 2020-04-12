July 21, 1956 – March 26, 2020
RACINE – Jeffrey R. Kirsh, age 63, passed away Thursday, March 26 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, July 21, 1956, son of the late Raymond and Bette (Nee: Carlson) Kirsh.
Jeff was employed at Becker Shoop for a number of years as a dietician.
He is survived by his brother, John Kirsh, other relatives and dear friends.
Private graveside services were held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
