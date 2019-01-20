Try 1 month for 99¢
Jeffrey R. Anderson

February 1, 1957 - January 17, 2019

RACINE - Jeffrey Robert Anderson, age 61, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital.

He was born in Racine, February 1, 1957, son of John and Deloris (Nee: Ruud) Anderson.

Jeff attended Washington Park High School and was employed by Career Industries for many years. He enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics.

Surviving are his siblings, John (Barbara) Anderson, Sandra Quella, Eugene (Nancy) Anderson, William Anderson, Mary (Anthony) Schiro; nieces and nephews, Mark Ernst, James Ernst, Ryan Anderson, Kelly Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Brian (Heidi) Anderson, Tony (Nicole) Schiro, Dominic Schiro; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his special girlfriend, Karin Rorek.

A time of remembering will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Yorkville Cemetery next to his parents. Relatives and friends may meet Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

