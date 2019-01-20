Jeffrey R. Anderson
February 1, 1957 - January 17, 2019
RACINE - Jeffrey Robert Anderson, age 61, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital.
He was born in Racine, February 1, 1957, son of John and Deloris (Nee: Ruud) Anderson.
Jeff attended Washington Park High School and was employed by Career Industries for many years. He enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics.
Surviving are his siblings, John (Barbara) Anderson, Sandra Quella, Eugene (Nancy) Anderson, William Anderson, Mary (Anthony) Schiro; nieces and nephews, Mark Ernst, James Ernst, Ryan Anderson, Kelly Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Brian (Heidi) Anderson, Tony (Nicole) Schiro, Dominic Schiro; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his special girlfriend, Karin Rorek.
A time of remembering will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Yorkville Cemetery next to his parents. Relatives and friends may meet Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.