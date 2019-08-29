September 11, 1964 — August 25, 2019
RACINE — Jeffrey Parkhill, 54, passed away at his home on August 25, 2019 from cardiac arrest.
Jeffrey was born in Racine on September 11, 1964 to Richard and Dyan (Schmeling) Parkhill. He attended St. John Nepomuk grade school and was a graduate of Horlick High School in 1982. Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Germany. He was employed by ICA.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents; sons, James (fiancé Brielle Michna) Parkhill and Jacob Parkhill; and grandson, Elliot. He is further survived by his brothers John of Oak Creek and Michael of Beaverton, MI; a sister, Michelle Parkhill; nieces, Nina and Karli Parkhill; nephew, Nicholas Parkhill; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Jeffrey was such a kind and giving soul. His passing will leave a big hole in our hearts.
A memorial service for Jeffrey will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. A private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
