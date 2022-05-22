August 31, 1984—May 16, 2022
KANSASVILLE—Jeffrey Lawrence Schmeckel passed away on May 16, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. Jeff was born on August 31, 1984, to parents, Peter and Sharon (nee Kraft) Schmeckel. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 2003. Jeff was a farmer from childhood on. He raised beef, corn and soybeans, and loved exhibiting cattle and hogs at the Racine County Fair. He was involved in the Farm Bureau and liked going to farm auctions. Jeff enjoyed antique tractors, farm toys, dogs, playing cards and watching the Packers and Brewers. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Sharon Schmeckel of Union Grove; sisters: Tracy (AJ) Mastaw of Tomahawk, WI and Joellen Schmeckel of Racine; grandmother, Janette Schmeckel of Pewaukee; uncles: James Schmeckel of Union Grove, Ervin L. (Carol) Kraft and family of Barron, WI, Fred Kraft of Tony, WI; cousins: Julie Furne family of Maquoketa, IA; close friends: Adam, Andrew, Bob, Joe, Brian (Renee), Michael, Ashley, the DeBell family, Dan (Shari), Jared, Jimmy, John, Joey; and many other relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Peter Schmeckel; grandfather, Robert Schmeckel; honorary grandparents, Albert (Betty) Kutzke; uncle, Tim Schmeckel; aunt, Kris (Dan) Kuen; and friend, Andy Gehrand.
Visitation will be held on May 24, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with a Mass to immediately follow.
Jeff is released from his earthly bonds and gone home.
