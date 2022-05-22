KANSASVILLE—Jeffrey Lawrence Schmeckel passed away on May 16, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. Jeff was born on August 31, 1984, to parents, Peter and Sharon (nee Kraft) Schmeckel. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 2003. Jeff was a farmer from childhood on. He raised beef, corn and soybeans, and loved exhibiting cattle and hogs at the Racine County Fair. He was involved in the Farm Bureau and liked going to farm auctions. Jeff enjoyed antique tractors, farm toys, dogs, playing cards and watching the Packers and Brewers. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.