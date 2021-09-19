Jeffrey Keith Muffick

He was born on May 23, 1962 in Racine, the son of Keith and Darlene Muffick (Hanson). Jeff graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1980. He then joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country as a crew chief working on many types of aircraft. During his time in the service, he was stationed at Homestead Air Base (Florida), Holloman Air Base (New Mexico), George Air Base (California) and Kunsan Air Base (Korea). After leaving active duty, Jeff served as a reservist in the 440th Air Wing (Milwaukee) as well as the 115th Fighter Wing (Madison). Jeff retired from military duty with twenty years of service in 2004. After the military, Jeff worked as a maintenance technician at area businesses and assisted living facilities.