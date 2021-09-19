May 23, 1962—Sep. 11, 2021
WEST ALLIS—Jeffrey Keith Muffick, age 59, of West Allis, passed away on Saturday, September 11 after a brief illness.
He was born on May 23, 1962 in Racine, the son of Keith and Darlene Muffick (Hanson). Jeff graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1980. He then joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country as a crew chief working on many types of aircraft. During his time in the service, he was stationed at Homestead Air Base (Florida), Holloman Air Base (New Mexico), George Air Base (California) and Kunsan Air Base (Korea). After leaving active duty, Jeff served as a reservist in the 440th Air Wing (Milwaukee) as well as the 115th Fighter Wing (Madison). Jeff retired from military duty with twenty years of service in 2004. After the military, Jeff worked as a maintenance technician at area businesses and assisted living facilities.
Jeff loved the out-of-doors and spent his free time fishing, boating, and camping. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering on his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.
Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Lauren Muffick and his son, Logan Muffick both of Waterford. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the medical professionals at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for their compassionate and constant care through the years.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 349 Wegge Court, Burlington, on Saturday, September 25 beginning at 3:00 p.m.. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.
