Jeffrey K. Ingeman

A lifetime resident, Jeffrey a/k/a “Popper” and “Ziggy Pop” was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1961 to the late August K. and Mary C. (nee: Kielar) Ingeman. He was a 1979 graduate of Washington Park High School. Jeff was a longtime employee of SC Johnson Wax, with a profound work ethic, until he retired earlier this year.

Jeff was an outdoorsman, very athletic and extremely competitive. He enjoyed softball, golf, bowling, wrestling, hunting, fishing, traveling and watching baseball, hockey & football. From a young age, Jeff shared his love of the Pittsburgh Steelers with his beloved maternal grandfather, whom was born in Pittsburgh, and he was a faithful fan. Jeff loved watching the Kentucky Derby and betting on the horseraces. Jeff enjoyed being together with family and friends at events and picnics in the park.