December 24, 1952—December 30, 2020
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jeffrey K. Holmes, 68, passed away December 30, 2020. He was born December 24, 1952 to Loren and Audrey (Springer) Holmes. A 1971 graduate of Union Grove High School, Jeff played varsity football and wrestling. Jeff was a member of the Union Grove Police Department from 1974-1980. He went on to become a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy from 1980 until he retired in 2004. Jeff married Trish Kubera September 21, 1985. His hobbies and interests included classic cars, music, politics, military; and police history.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 35 years, Trish; children, Jennifer (Bobby Salazar) Jordan, Jerad (Ashley Wanek-McCue) Holmes, Kevin (Karieann) Kubera; grandchildren, Olivia and Liam Jordan, Audrey and Patrick Holmes; former wife, Jan Janes; siblings, Debra Holmes and Tracy Holmes (Cindy); and his cat, Merlin.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Randy Jordan; and cats, Punkin, Butterscotch, and Guinivere.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 4-6 pm. Memorial service will begin at 6 pm.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.