December 24, 1952—December 30, 2020

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jeffrey K. Holmes, 68, passed away December 30, 2020. He was born December 24, 1952 to Loren and Audrey (Springer) Holmes. A 1971 graduate of Union Grove High School, Jeff played varsity football and wrestling. Jeff was a member of the Union Grove Police Department from 1974-1980. He went on to become a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy from 1980 until he retired in 2004. Jeff married Trish Kubera September 21, 1985. His hobbies and interests included classic cars, music, politics, military; and police history.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 35 years, Trish; children, Jennifer (Bobby Salazar) Jordan, Jerad (Ashley Wanek-McCue) Holmes, Kevin (Karieann) Kubera; grandchildren, Olivia and Liam Jordan, Audrey and Patrick Holmes; former wife, Jan Janes; siblings, Debra Holmes and Tracy Holmes (Cindy); and his cat, Merlin.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Randy Jordan; and cats, Punkin, Butterscotch, and Guinivere.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 4-6 pm. Memorial service will begin at 6 pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com