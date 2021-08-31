 Skip to main content
Jeffrey 'Jeff' Daniel Wesley
Jeffrey 'Jeff' Daniel Wesley

October 13, 1955 – August 27, 2021

RACINE – Jeffery D. Wesley died peacefully with his wife and daughter at his side after fighting a long and hard battle against CREST Syndrome.

Jeff was born in South Milwaukee on October 13, 1955, to Frank and Sandra (nee Buck) Wesley. He served in the United States Army for nine years and ten months from 1967. At Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church in Racine, Jeff was united in marriage to Deborah L. Hyatt on September 9, 1989. He was a semi-truck driver for 33 plus years until his retirement in 2016. He was employed at Time, Fab, Zizzo’s, and TTI, among others. Jeff enjoyed fishing and putting together models. He loved the Green Bay Packers, but his greatest joy was spending time with his wife and daughter.

Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Deborah; daughter, Ashley; siblings: Cynthia Wesley, Allen (Renee) Wesley, Daniel (Elizabeth) Wesley, Kathi Wesley, and Shirley (Mike) Larkin; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Hyatt) Miquel Murguia; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Frank Wesley; mother, Sandy Mullan; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Janet (nee Haack) Hyatt.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home beginning with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the start of the memorial service at 11:30 AM. Full military honors will follow the ceremony. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and stories about Jeff.

The family thanks the staff in I.C.U. at Aurora – St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee for all the loving care they gave to Jeff.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

