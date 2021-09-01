 Skip to main content
Jeffrey 'Jeff' Daniel Wesley
October 13, 1955 – August 27, 2021

RACINE—Jeffery D. Wesley died peacefully with his wife and daughter at his side after fighting a long and hard battle against CREST Syndrome.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held this morning at the Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, beginning with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the start of the memorial service at 11:30 AM. Full military honors will follow the ceremony. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and stories about Jeff.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

