Jeffrey J. Ziemelis

Sept. 3, 1964—March 21, 2022

BRISTOL – Jeffrey John Ziemelis, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 21, 2022, with his family by his side at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was born in Racine on September 3, 1964, to John and Carol Ziemelis.

Left behind to treasure Jeff’s memory is his wife, Shelly; daughters: Julia, and Jenna; parents, John and Carol Ziemelis; brother, Lyle (Miriam) Ziemelis; sister, Stacie (Joe) Fiedor; father-in-law, Gary Treffert; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Stacy Kopecky; along with other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on April 8, 2022. You may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service will immediately follow. Jeff will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

