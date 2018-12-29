Passed to eternal life Thursday December 27, 2018, age 59 years.
Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Niklewicz). Dear father of Aaron (Carrie) Stelloh and Sarah (Eric) Abney. Loving grandfather of Parker. Son of Richard and Shirley (nee Koziatek) Stelloh. Brother of Linda (Walter) Botsford, Mark (Julie), Brian (Julie), and the late Michael Stelloh. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Sunday December 30th, 2018 at 3 PM. at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-Muskego until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM.
Bevsek—Verbick Funeral Home – Muskego (W195S6610 Racine Ave. 262-679-1444. Online condolences: www.bvfh.net) serving the family.
