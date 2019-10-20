March 13, 1952 – October 16, 2019
Jeffrey J. Laux, 67, of Three Lakes, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Born on March 13, 1952, he was the son of George and Phyllis (nee: Block) Laux. His early life was spent in Waterford where he graduated from Waterford High School. He spent the last 10 years living in the Three Lakes, Wisconsin area.
Jeffrey enjoyed hunting and nature in the north woods. He was an avid big game hunter, traveling all over the world. He also enjoyed coin collecting, snowmobiling, racing and loved music of all kinds.
Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Heather (Scott) Biggs; grandchildren, Samantha and Shannon Fornal; parents, George and Phyllis; siblings, Carl (Tammy) Laux, Scott (Diane) Laux, Lori (Dave) Taffs, Eric (Alison) Laux, Tracey Deak, Chris (Pearl) Laux and Tyson (Connie) Laux; along with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law, Frank Deak III.
The family would like to thank the Three Lakes and Eagle River Emergency Response Team, the staff at the Nutty Squirrel along with his friends and neighbors in the north woods.
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial Service for Jeffrey will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Jeff’s life at the Cotton Exchange beginning at 4 P.M.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.