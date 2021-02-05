Jeffrey J. Degen, 53, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in Burlington on May 7, 1967, he was the son of Roger and Romayne (nee Lois) Degen. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary’s Grade School, Catholic Central High School, and UW-Whitewater.
Jeff was a member of the Powers Lake Sportsmens Club and enjoyed golfing, skiing, hunting, and trap shooting. He enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with his father and brothers. He appreciated photography, cooking, and learning about the world through travel. Jeffrey was self-employed as a marketing consultant, which gave him the opportunity to travel frequently for business and pleasure. He was a creative man who loved to laugh and enjoyed visiting with friends and family.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Romayne Degen; siblings, Kathryn (Greg) Pieters, Don (Diane) Degen, and sister-in-law Carol Degen; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Matt) Steele, Ashley (Aaron), Kyle (Kelsey), Eric (Becca) Pieters, Kristen (Dave) Pichler, and Brian Degen; and 5 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Roger Degen, brother Robert Degen, and grandparents.
The family would like to thank Father Jim Volkert, Rochester Rescue Squad, and Burlington Aurora ER staff for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Burlington Catholic School or Catholic Central High School.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.