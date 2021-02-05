Jeffrey J. Degen, 53, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Burlington on May 7, 1967, he was the son of Roger and Romayne (nee Lois) Degen. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary’s Grade School, Catholic Central High School, and UW-Whitewater.

Jeff was a member of the Powers Lake Sportsmens Club and enjoyed golfing, skiing, hunting, and trap shooting. He enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with his father and brothers. He appreciated photography, cooking, and learning about the world through travel. Jeffrey was self-employed as a marketing consultant, which gave him the opportunity to travel frequently for business and pleasure. He was a creative man who loved to laugh and enjoyed visiting with friends and family.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Romayne Degen; siblings, Kathryn (Greg) Pieters, Don (Diane) Degen, and sister-in-law Carol Degen; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Matt) Steele, Ashley (Aaron), Kyle (Kelsey), Eric (Becca) Pieters, Kristen (Dave) Pichler, and Brian Degen; and 5 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Roger Degen, brother Robert Degen, and grandparents.