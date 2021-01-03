1957—2020

Jeffrey F. Jonas, age 63 passed away December 24, 2020 at his residence. Jeff was born in Racine May 24, 1957 son of the late Donald and Evelyn (Nee; Braun) Jonas.

Jeff was employed by Beere Precision Products. Above all Jeff dedicated and cherished time spent with his family. He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are his children, Jason (Tara) Jonas, Jamie (Rodrigo) Maldonado, Casey Jonas (Jordan Bailey); grandchildren, Ava Jonas and Ethan Halsey; friend and mother of his children, Lynn Jonas, siblings: Kathy (John) Sardino, Dick (Diane) Jonas, Thomas (Delanne) Jonas, Susan Jonas, William Jonas, James (Silvia) Jonas, Donald (Christina) Jonas, his furry companion, Reggie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, John, Joe and Gerard, sister, Sharon, sister-in-law, Mary Ann Jonas.

A Memorial Service celebrating Jeff’s life will be held Friday, January 8, 2021, 5:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Friday at 3:00 until time of service.

