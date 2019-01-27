Jeffrey Earl Nordstrom

January 24, 1951—December 26, 2018
Age 67. Died December 26 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Born January 24, 1951 in Racine, Wisconsin.
Preceded in death by his parents Walter A Nordstrom and Mary H Nordstrom, nee Neumiller.
Jeff is survived by cousins – from Alaska to Alabama, but mostly in Illinois and Wisconsin. Jeff started his radio broadcast career at Racine Park High School, and is an alumnus of University of Wisconsin – Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He enjoyed getting together with friends and even if they were in Indiana or Wisconsin, he made sure to visit on an annual basis.
Jeff’s career was radio broadcasting. He was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers continuously from 1973, he held a variety of positions, Disc Jockey, Engineer, for radio stations in Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, in 1983 he joined Allied Harris Broadcast in Indiana. In 2000 he joined ClearChannel in Colorado and then Westwood One, from which he retired January 2018.
Jeff loved gardening and a bit of farming – he had kept horses and dogs – when he could. He enjoyed the Denver Botanical Gardens, looking at antique radio equipment and was an active member of the Rocky Mountain Chapter American Theater Organ Society. And especially enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Funeral service for Jeff will be held on Friday February 1 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, Racine, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, and luncheon follows at Infusino’s Restaurant 3201 Rapids Dr, Racine after the service. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
