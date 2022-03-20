Sept. 2, 1954—March 11, 2022

RACINE — Jeffrey D. Johnson, age 67, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 11, 2022. He was born in Racine on September 2, 1954, a son of James D. and the late Arlene G. (nee: Hoag) Johnson.

On March 1, 1975, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Ann Mary Brennan. That marriage was dissolved. On June 19, 1993 in Racine, he was united in marriage to Hilde Kuemmerling.

Jeff was employed with Western Publishing in Racine for many years until its closing. He then became employed with the YMCA of Racine. In his time there he held many positions, including aquatics director, swimming instructor, life guard, grounds keeper, and building maintenance. He was loved and respected by all he touched through his many years at the “Y”.

Jeff was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, was Scoutmaster for Troop 274, and member of Kiwanis Club of Racine, where he held many offices. Currently he served the Kiwanis as the Chairman of the Holiday Lights Foundation and fundraising committee. He was also past President and Vice-President.

Survivors include wife Hilde; father James D. Johnson; children: Samuel (Tonia) Johnson, Marie Johnson, Robert (Kristina) Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Ingrid Metz; grandchildren include: Abigail Johnson, Mikayla Johnson, Jakob Johnson, Devon Bergwall, Josiah Johnson, and Samantha Seyferth; great-grandchildren: Honora and Matthew, Jr.; sisters: Barbara Hansen and Laurie (Dale) Strobel; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, sons Frank and Steve, and brother Michael.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Church, 3045 Airline Rd., Caledonia. A visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated by the Johnson family.

