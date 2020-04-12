Jeffrey Allen Uick "Pitbull"

Jeff loved his Harley Davidson and was a proud member of the DMZ Motorcycle Club in Burlington, WI. Jeff lived to ride and spend time with his friends and family. He was very outgoing and made friends everywhere he went. He appreciated cooking for people and did so every chance he got. His brother, Steve, was his best friend and they enjoyed their Friday Boys Nights with friends. Jeff was nicknamed by his friends, “Pitbull” because he cherished his pit bulls: Gina and Lettie. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.