Sept. 25, 1956—Oct. 24, 2022
WATERFORD—On Monday, October 24, 2022, the earth got a little quieter. Jeffrey Allan Klyzub passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, due to a heart attack. Jeff was born in Racine, WI to Buford and Frances Klyzub on September 25, 1956. Jeff was blessed with many talents. He was a brilliant and accomplished musician, skilled pilot, worldly adventurer, self-made sommelier, local civil servant, and creative chef.
As a proud Marine, he served his country with unwavering pride and truly lived out the meaning of “Semper Fi.” A stranger to no one (and no instrument!), Jeff cultivated relationships worldwide and made enduring impacts on everyone he met. A pilot by trade (since the age of 15), he shared his travels by posting videos from the cockpit and through telling stories to share his experiences. Most recently, Jeff was airline captain for Field Holdings. Jeff was a dynamic and talented musician. Any instrument he picked up, he could play and play exceedingly well—pedal steel, dobro, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, guitar, bass, ukulele, and so many more. In his lifetime, as part of bands, or duos, or solo, he entertained thousands of people at countless venues and, when not on stage, mentored many with his wealth of knowledge. He deeply cared about those less fortunate than him—people and animals. He rarely was seen without his rescue chihuahua Amos at his side (and, before Amos, Lily, whom he literally rescued from a garbage can). He was a skilled carpenter (including Project Manager for a construction company), always helping others with their building or renovation projects. His latest creation was the completion of what he deemed the “Garage Mahal,” where passersby could routinely hear jam sessions in the air. When Jeff wasn’t making music or navigating the skies, you could find him on his boat, in his kayak, or on his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Buford Klyzub; brother, Mark Klyzub; nephew, Nicholas Falcone; mother, Frances Klyzub; and niece, Samantha (Falcone) Reid. He is survived by his sisters, Sue (Louie) Falcone and Annmarie (Mike) Ruggiero; nieces and nephews, Nathan (Katie) Falcone, Mike Reid, Sam Klyzub, Mario (Mariah) Falcone, Danielle Falcone, Trés Klyzub Kalmar, Jeselyse (Luke) Langer, Gabrielle (Greg) Lauer, and Lily Klyzub Kalmar; great-nieces and nephews, Dominic Reid, Cosette Kalmar, Guiliana Lauer, Levi Langer, and Presley Langer.
Jeff is also survived by immeasurable friends in the music community, neighborhood circles, and throughout the world.
The world has truly lost a shining star, but Heaven has gained a rock star.
Psalm 57:7 My heart is unwavering, God—my heart is unwavering. I will sing and make music.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. with interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. An afterparty to share memories, food, and drink will be held following the committal service.