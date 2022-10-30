Jeffrey Allan Klyzub

As a proud Marine, he served his country with unwavering pride and truly lived out the meaning of “Semper Fi.” A stranger to no one (and no instrument!), Jeff cultivated relationships worldwide and made enduring impacts on everyone he met. A pilot by trade (since the age of 15), he shared his travels by posting videos from the cockpit and through telling stories to share his experiences. Most recently, Jeff was airline captain for Field Holdings. Jeff was a dynamic and talented musician. Any instrument he picked up, he could play and play exceedingly well—pedal steel, dobro, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, guitar, bass, ukulele, and so many more. In his lifetime, as part of bands, or duos, or solo, he entertained thousands of people at countless venues and, when not on stage, mentored many with his wealth of knowledge. He deeply cared about those less fortunate than him—people and animals. He rarely was seen without his rescue chihuahua Amos at his side (and, before Amos, Lily, whom he literally rescued from a garbage can). He was a skilled carpenter (including Project Manager for a construction company), always helping others with their building or renovation projects. His latest creation was the completion of what he deemed the “Garage Mahal,” where passersby could routinely hear jam sessions in the air. When Jeff wasn’t making music or navigating the skies, you could find him on his boat, in his kayak, or on his motorcycle.