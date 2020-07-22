× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 5, 1955—July 17, 2020

CALEDONIA – Jeffrey A. Prochaska, 65, passed away at Season’s Hospice in Oak Creek on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Jeff was born on January 5, 1955 to James and Janice A. (nee, Tuinstra) Prochaska. In his youth, Jeff worked on the family farm and for many years was an over the road truck driver for Allstate Trucking and he last worked for Atlas Trucking in Franklin. Jeff loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and spending time in Presque Isle.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, James and Janice L. Prochaska; brother, Keith Prochaska; niece, Jennifer Baum; and special friend, Chrissy Luxem. Jeff is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice A. Prochaska; brother, Kurt Prochaska; sister, Jamie Prochaska; paternal grandparents, Emil and Helen Prochaska; and maternal grandparents, John and Lorraine Tuinstra.