August 22, 1954 – October 10, 2019
RACINE – Jeffrey A. Pie, 65, passed away at his residence on October 10, 2019.
Jeff was born on August 22, 1954 to Clifford and Jeanne (nee: Shannon) Pie. He graduated from Horlick high school and attended college at the University of Arizona. During his high school and college years he enjoyed playing basketball and football. Jeff lived in Arizona and moved back to Racine to help care for his father during his illness. Following his father’s passing he became a very devoted and dedicated caregiver to his mother. They enjoyed taking trips to the casino together.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Pie and his former wife and friend Lisa Polish. Jeff is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Randy and Scott.
Funeral service for Jeff will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
You have free articles remaining.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.