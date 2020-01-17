Burlington — Jeffrey A. Paul, age 59, passed away on January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the funeral home from 2-4 pm. Memorial services will follow at 4 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
MILLER-REESMAN FUNERAL HOME
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Paul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.