Jeffrey A. Paul
0 comments

Jeffrey A. Paul

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffrey A. Paul

Burlington — Jeffrey A. Paul, age 59, passed away on January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the funeral home from 2-4 pm. Memorial services will follow at 4 p.m.

MILLER-REESMAN FUNERAL HOME

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Paul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News