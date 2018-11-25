July 8, 1959—November 18, 2018
RACINE—Jeffery S. Owens, 59, passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
Jeff was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 8, 1959 to Marvin and Dolores (nee: Fredrickson) Owens, Sr. He retired from Chrysler Motors. Jeff loved going to the various Casinos.
He is survived by his best friend and significant other Michelle Aukland and her son Bodine Thomas Aukland; sister Wendy (Blair) Nielsen and brother Darrin (Katrina) Owens. Jeff is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Marvin Owens, Jr.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
