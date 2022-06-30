March 4, 1947—June 17, 2022

EAGLE SPRINGS LAKE—Our loving father and brother, Jeffery John Blankman, found rest on June 17, 2022, at the age of 75, at his home on Eagle Springs Lake, Wisconsin. Jeff was born in Racine, WI, to father, John Blankman and mother, Alice (Howarth) Blankman.

Jeff was a great father and loved by many people in the community. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back if he could. He attended and graduated from Park High School in 1965. After high school, Jeff was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and served two war tours in the Vietnam War. Jeff was a great mechanic and could fix anything with his hands.

After being honorably discharged from the US Army in 1972, Jeff returned to Racine where he owned and operated Independent Auto Body, an Auto Body Repair Shop, with his brother, Richard Blankman and Rich’s wife, Kay Blankman. During this time Jeff married his late ex-wife, Linda Blankman and they had two sons, John and Matthew. Jeff lived on Eagle Springs Lake in Eagle, Wisconsin for over 30 years. He loved living on the water and fishing with his Uncle Carl and best friend, Gerry Stirle. We will miss laughing about the many odysseys and fishing stories with Uncle Carl and Gerry over the years. Jeff loved animals and owned many dogs over his lifetime. He had a special spot in his heart for Poopsi, Quagmire, Patti, Chico, Joey, Bone and Nick. Some of Jeff’s favorite quotes were, “It was fun while it lasted”, “It is what is”, “It ain’t easy”, and “Life isn’t fair, but you can have a lot of fun living it.”

Jeff is survived by his ex-wife, Linda Blankman; youngest son, Matthew Blankman; oldest son, John Blankman; brother, Richard Blankman; and sister, Claire Blankman; cousin, Scott Nelson; and granddaughters: Hailey, Ariel, Jasmine, Giselle, and Marlayna Blankman. He is preceded in death by his father, John Blankman; mother, Alice Blankman; sisters: Alma Blankman and Lisa Blankman; uncle, Carl Nelson; and aunt, Hilda Guard Nelson.

A Celebration of life will be held on Eagle Springs Lake in August of 2022. Please contact Matt Blankman at mrb2021@yahoo.com for more information.