May 20, 1965 – June 14, 2021
RACINE—Jeffery Charles Erickson, 56, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 14, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Racine on May 20, 1965, son of Charles and Barbara (nee: Putman) Erickson.
Jeff was employed as a firefighter/paramedic with the Caledonia Fire Department. He taught CPR for the fire department and Children’s Hospital. He served the public until his health no longer allowed him to do so. Jeff loved riding his Harley Davidson and was a member of the Axemen Motorcycle Club. He truly cherished the brotherhood he had with his fellow firefighters and Axemen. Jeff also enjoyed getting lots of tattoos. He believed the body is a temple, and you should decorate it.
Jeff was a man who truly lived life to the fullest. He loved going to live music festivals with family and friends and occasionally would have a Jack Daniels to celebrate. Jeff also loved drinking Mountain Dew and being with his family if even for just a cookout or a trip to Las Vegas. Jeff used to collect unique items such as firetrucks, tin signs, and beer tappers. He also had a love for going to the shooting range, and responsibly owning firearms. Family was most important to Jeff, and he supported all of his children with any activity in which they were involved. His family laughs when remembering that he loved checking in on Facebook wherever he or they would go. Jeff will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Jeff leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Matthew (Jennifer) Erickson, Brittany (Bryton Guckenberg) Erickson, Jeremy (Rachel Chilson) Erickson; grandson, Ryland Erickson (who will miss his Opa); father, Chuck Erickson; Matt’s mother, Shelly (Randy Humburg) Hefferon; brother, James (Sherry) Erickson; aunt, Sally Verborg; former mother-in-law, Audrey Enloe; best friends: Tim Koetting, Lary (Sherry) Derrah; four legged canine companion, Marley; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Erickson; uncle, Ron Verborg; former wife, Julie Oesau; and former father-in-law, Bobbie Enloe.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, 11:30 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for Jeffery’s children (Matt, Brittany, Jeremy) to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has been started under “Support the Ericksons.”
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to all the firefighters, Axemen, and Scott Oesau for helping Jeff over the past few years during his battle. Also, a big heart-felt “Thank You” to his bone marrow donor, Brittany Alana Cole, for allowing him to have a few more years with us.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000