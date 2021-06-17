Jeffery Charles Erickson

Jeff was employed as a firefighter/paramedic with the Caledonia Fire Department. He taught CPR for the fire department and Children’s Hospital. He served the public until his health no longer allowed him to do so. Jeff loved riding his Harley Davidson and was a member of the Axemen Motorcycle Club. He truly cherished the brotherhood he had with his fellow firefighters and Axemen. Jeff also enjoyed getting lots of tattoos. He believed the body is a temple, and you should decorate it.

Jeff was a man who truly lived life to the fullest. He loved going to live music festivals with family and friends and occasionally would have a Jack Daniels to celebrate. Jeff also loved drinking Mountain Dew and being with his family if even for just a cookout or a trip to Las Vegas. Jeff used to collect unique items such as firetrucks, tin signs, and beer tappers. He also had a love for going to the shooting range, and responsibly owning firearms. Family was most important to Jeff, and he supported all of his children with any activity in which they were involved. His family laughs when remembering that he loved checking in on Facebook wherever he or they would go. Jeff will be missed dearly by all who loved him.