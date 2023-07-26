Sept. 15, 1964—June 24, 2023

ROCHESTER—Jeffery C. Radewan, 58, who was a longtime resident of Rochester, WI, for over 50 years, formerly of Union Grove, WI, passed away on June 24, 2023 at St. Luke’s in Milwaukee, WI, after a non-life threatening dental procedure. He will be deeply missed by many friends and family.

Jeff was born on September 15, 1964, In Racine, WI, to his mother, Fawna Faye Nimmo and James Radewan.

Jeff was a remarkable man, he started driving truck at 18 years old and in a few short years he started his own company; Jeff Radewan Trucking, which he owned and operated.

Jeff had many talents and truly was a Jack of all Trades. With Jeff’s superb abilities, there wasn’t much he couldn’t fix, build, weld or fabricate. Jeff designed and built many trailers, as well as many specialized equipment. Jeff even redesigned a piece of equipment used by the Railroad to mow around and maintain the rails. Jeff not only built the house that he and his fiance, Rebecca lived in, but also built a house for his daughter, Jacki. No project was ever too challenging for him. Jeff was always there to help his family and friends.

Jeff loved to go to auctions, he was the best at wheeling and dealing a sale. Jeffery was also an amazing storyteller and could embellish on numerous stories from his past. Besides hanging out with his many friends, Jeff loved to spend time with his fiance and their two dogs, Otis and Harley.

Jeff is survived by his fiance, friend and partner of 17 years, Rebecca Rauterberg; father, James Radewan; daughter, Jacqueline (Katie) Radewan; brothers: Joseph Radewan and James (Sandi) Radewan. Jeff is further survived by extended family and numerous friends.

Jeff is preceded in death by his loving mother, Fawna Faye Nimmo and his grandparents.

An open house Celebration, in Jeff’s honor, will be held on August 6, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105) from 11:00 a.m., until 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Jeff’s fiance appreciates memorials or donations to help during this difficult time.