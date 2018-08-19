Jeannie Simonsen

Subscribe for 17¢ / day
June 14, 1975 - August 14, 2018

RACINE - Jeannie Riley Simonsen, 43, passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Kenosha on June 14, 1975, the daughter of Robert and Susan (nee: Busa) Riley.

Jeannie enjoyed gardening, fishing, karaoke, traveling, and dancing. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.

Jeannie will be missed by her husband, James; children, Brooke Riley, Joe Riley, Kya Villarreal, Brandon (Livia Morley) Simonsen, and Collin Simonsen, granddaughter, Liliana Reitz; parents, Robert and Susan Riley. She is further survived by her siblings, Michael (Jill) Riley, Christopher Riley, Sean Riley, Kelly Wilson, Shannon (Patrick) Bush, and Mariza (Greg) Nichols. Jeannie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Riley.

Memorial service for Jeannie will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

