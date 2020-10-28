Jeannette Lousie Olsen

Jeannette was born in Racine to the late Aksel and Ella (nee Christensen) Olsen on August 25, 1922. She graduated from Park High School in 1940. She went on to further her education and attended Dana College and graduated from St. Olaf College in 1944. She taught Latin for many years in Rhinelader, WI and at Park High School. She was a faithful and lifelong member at Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she had been active in several organizations. She was also a lifetime member of the Lincoln Lutheran Auxiliary. She met the love of her life, the late Chester W. Olsen, and they were united in marriage on August 11, 1956 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Jeannette enjoyed knitting, reading, baking and crossword puzzles. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, and she will be deeply missed.