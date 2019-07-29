{{featured_button_text}}

12/11/1936—7/23/2019

RACINE—Age 82. July 23, 2019. Combined Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at United Faith MBC, 1327 Blake Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

