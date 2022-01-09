Aug. 24, 1931—Dec. 15, 2021

GLENDALE, WI—Jeannette Berbaum peacefully passed away on Captiva Island in FL, on December 15, 2021 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Berbaum. Loving mother of Anne Marie Newman, Jerry (Diane) Berbaum, Margaret Berbaum, and Glenn Berbaum. Proud grandmother of Ashley and Weston Newman, TJ (Megan), Jon, and Erik (Katie) Berbaum; and great-grandmother of Lily and Oliver Berbaum, and Brady Berbaum. Dear sister of Audrey Bonner and the late Leslie Zboril; and aunt of Richard (Laurie) Bonner, James Bonner, Bill Bonner, Terry (Jeff) Lory, Randy Zboril, and the late David Bonner and Frank Zboril. Sister-in-law of the late Betty Hofierika and the late Daniel Bonner. Further survived by other loving relatives and many wonderful friends.

Jeannette was born on August 24, 1931 in Strongfield, Saskatchewan, Canada, to the late Frank Ralph Zboril and Anna Grazdale. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine in 1949, and on November 30, 1957, was married to Thomas Berbaum in St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Her and Thomas raised their family in Glendale, WI, and were long-time members of St. Nicholas and St. Eugene Catholic Church. Jeannette was a Board Member of Berbaum Millwork, and worked for Western Publishing Company and Johnson Wax. She was a lifelong volunteer and philanthropist at local Catholic churches and schools, as well as local hospitals and civic groups. She enjoyed painting, antiquing and traveling with family and friends.

The Berbaum family would like to thank all of Jeannette’s caregivers, especially Linda Krause, Janida Banks, Dorothy Johnson, and Carol Tiernan, for all the kind, loving care that they gave to Jeannette throughout the years.

Visitation will take place on Friday, January 14, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 12 Noon. Reception to follow. Jeannette will be privately laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Thomas, at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Mequon, WI. In honor of Jeannette, and in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Eugene’s Parish in Milwaukee, WI.

Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is serving the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com