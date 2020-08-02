Jeanne M. Sura (Nee: Leannah)

Jeanne’s family moved to Racine and she graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1949”. It was at St. Catherine’s that she met Donald G. Sura, Sr. and on July 7, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church they were united in marriage and together raised 6 children. Don passed away this past March 18th after 68 years of marriage. Jeanne was employed at Connecticut General Insurance for over 15 years, retiring in 1988. She was a long-time active member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Above all Jeanne treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.