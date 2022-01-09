November 10, 1958—December 30, 2021

RAYMOND—Jeanne M. Rivest, age 63, of Raymond passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born November 10, 1958, to Voldvin and Rosemary (nee: Geissler) Steinmetz in Cudahy, WI. Her early life was spent in Caledonia where she attended St. Louis Catholic School and graduated from Case High School. On October 26, 1991, she was united in marriage to William A. Rivest. He passed away May 7, 2020. Following their marriage, they resided in Raymond and have lived there the past 31 years.

Jeanne had previously worked at Froedtert Malt Company as a food processor. She loved gardening growing her own flowers and vegetables. Jeanne enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, and camping with the family. More than anything Jeanne treasured the time spent with her children and grandchildren. They meant the world to her.

She will be truly missed by her mother Rosemary; her children: Jolene (Adam) Holtan, Jeffrey Thoennes; step-children: Ron (Michalle) Rivest, Brenda (Scott) Kinowski; grandchildren: Steven (Alex) Gifford, Matthew Gifford, Aiden Gifford, Ozzie Thoennes, Bernie Thoennes, Joseph Holtan, Zachariah Holtan, Adrianna Holtan, Darrel Rivest, Alyssa (Joseph) Darby, Brooke Rivest, Brandon ( Britney) Stussy, Kayla (Mike) Williams; great-grandchildren: Hailee Rivest, Ethan Darby, Shawn Darby, Blake Williams, Savannah Stussy, Summer Stussy, and Skyelynn Stussy. She is further survived by her siblings: Lavonne (Ken) Fehlhaber, Wayne (Minga) Steinmetz, Steve Steinmetz, Judy (Joe) Knedle, James Steinmetz, Barbara Steinmetz, Valerie (Jim) Degerstedt and Dave (Alicia) Steinmetz, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Voldvin, her husband Bill; a brother Tom, a sister Debbie, and a beloved nephew Romie Steinmetz.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

A Private family gathering will take place at a later date.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182

(262) 878-2011