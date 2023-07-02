Dec. 11, 1954—June 23, 2023

MT. PLEASANT—Jeanne M. Ehman, 68, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center – Mt. Pleasant surrounded by her loving family following a courageous long fought battle with cancer.

Born in Rice Lake, WI on December 11, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (nee: Erickson) Dahlberg. Her early life was spent in Barron and Kenosha. On June 21, 1975, she was united in marriage to Mark Ehman at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Racine. She was a resident of Mt. Pleasant for the last 30 years. Jeanne had been employed by Transport Logistics as a Bookkeeper until retiring in 2021. She also really enjoyed working with her past co-workers over the years at Accounting and Business Services (ABS), Specialty Tapes, Modern Building Materials and The Summit.

Jeanne was the absolute best MOM to her three children. Her greatest passion other than being a mom was assisting her family and friends with almost any sort of project you could think of. You could often times find her tailoring a wedding dress or hemming a pair of pants, decorating a cake for an upcoming celebration, reupholstering a set of chairs she found on the side of the road, installing a wood floor, fixing a front step or helping out on a boat. Jeanne could do ANYTHING and loved helping. She enjoyed walking her dog, Bruno, golfing nine holes with her husband, Mark, playing Wii golf with Sue and Len, visiting her nephew’s cabin in Adams County which always included a game of Phase 10 and throwing pool parties for Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. She made the best popcorn, caramel corn and chocolate chip cookies.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Mark; their children: Ericka Ehman, Christopher (Jackie) Ehman, and Brian (Melissa) Ehman; grandchildren: Brianna, Lilyann, and Lucy; siblings: Rita DeFranco, Susan (Len) Wisneski, Bette (Lee) Pearlman, Ron (Diana) Dahlberg; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlene and Bill Witt; nieces and nephews: Kathy, Michael, Diana, Stephanie, Jack, Julie, Michelle, Dan, Rachael, and Becky; her dog, Bruno; her grand-dogs: Sancho, Andy, and Buddy; cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces, neighbors and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and Helene Ehman; brother-in-law, Mike DeFranco; and nephew, Mark Wisneski.

A celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Aurora Medical Center-Mt. Pleasant, and Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center-Milwaukee for the compassionate care given to Jeanne and her family. An extra special thank you is extended to EJ in the dialysis center at St. Luke’s for the kindness he showed to Jeanne.