Jeanne M. Kelemen

March 30, 1961 – April 18, 2020

RACINE – Jeanne Marie Kelemen (nee: Gavin) age 59, entered the loving arms of Jesus with her family by her side on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee.

Jeanne was born on March 30, 1961 to the late Clair and Alyce (nee: Evenson) Gavin. Jeanne was a proud graduate of the St. Catherine’s “Class of 1979” and cherished the many special lifelong friends she made there. She put her faith above everything else in life but also had an outstanding love for Elvis Presley, her canine companions Jack & Mick, rays of sunshine, and spending time with friends at AA clubs. Above all, Jeanne cherished her time spent with her family and loved to reminisce about the good times.

Surviving is her former loving husband Mark Kelemen, her children: Kelli Kelemen (fiancé Christopher Brush), Joey Kelemen, and a grandson she adored more than anything, Aiden Preiss. Also surviving are her siblings: Marilyn (Rick) Simpson, Marlene (Dave) Jensen and Jim (Johanna) Gavin; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In addition to her mom and dad, Jeanne was greeted in Heaven by her beloved nephew, Jamie Abbott.