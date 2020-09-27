Jeanne M. Ehlers

July 6, 1930 – April 15, 2020
Our beloved Jeanne died on April 15, 2020. Following a private ceremony on April 22nd, Jeanne was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park alongside her parents, Hilbert and Libbie Ehlers, and sister-in-law, Barbara Ehlers.
At the time of the original obituary notice in April, a future memorial at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home was anticipated. After much prayer and consultation, and out of an abundance of caution for the health of Jeanne’s family and friends, a memorial will not be held. We ask that you honor Jeanne in your own way in prayer or remembrance. If you care to visit West Lawn Memorial Park, Jeanne’s gravesite is in Section K, Lot 80, Grave 8.
Take care and God Bless – The Ehlers Family.
