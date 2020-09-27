Jeanne M. Ehlers

At the time of the original obituary notice in April, a future memorial at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home was anticipated. After much prayer and consultation, and out of an abundance of caution for the health of Jeanne’s family and friends, a memorial will not be held. We ask that you honor Jeanne in your own way in prayer or remembrance. If you care to visit West Lawn Memorial Park, Jeanne’s gravesite is in Section K, Lot 80, Grave 8.